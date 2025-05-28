Rafael confirms first combat use of laser gun

In a landmark development for military technology, Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has announced the first-ever combat use of high-power laser systems to intercept aerial threats.

According to a statement released by the company on May 28, the breakthrough took place during the ongoing Swords of Iron war.

The system, developed in coordination with the Israel Ministry of Defense and the Israeli Air Force, was described as fully operational and successfully deployed under combat conditions by the IAF’s Aerial Defense Array.

“Israel is the first country in the world to transform high-power laser technology into a fully operational system – and to execute actual combat interceptions,” said Dr. Yuval Steinitz, Chairman of Rafael.

A World First — Combat-Proven Laser Defense, Powered by Rafael.

For the first time in history, high-power laser systems have been used to intercept aerial threats in combat.

The laser system is part of a broader shift in air defense strategy aimed at reducing dependence on costly interceptor missiles. Unlike traditional kinetic systems, the directed-energy weapon delivers engagements with what Rafael described as “zero cost per shot,” once deployed.

Yoav Tourgeman, CEO of Rafael, credited the achievement to years of focused investment in advanced energy weapons: “Rafael is leading the energy weapon revolution. The ingenuity of our teams and deep investment in R&D led to this monumental achievement.”

The system used in combat is not to be confused with prototypes or limited-range demonstrations. The company emphasized that the laser interceptor has already proven itself in live battle scenarios. Details regarding the number or type of targets neutralized were not released.

This initial deployment paves the way for the forthcoming introduction of the Iron Beam system — Rafael’s next-generation laser weapon designed to operate alongside Israel’s Iron Dome and David’s Sling in a layered air defense network.

Rafael said the operational milestone represents more than just a technological leap; it is “the beginning of a new era in warfare.”

With laser-based defenses now moving beyond the conceptual stage and into real-world application, militaries worldwide are expected to reassess future force compositions in light of emerging energy weapon capabilities.