QinetiQ wins $4 billion US Army contract for aerostats

QinetiQ US has secured a place on the U.S. Army’s $4 billion Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) under the Product Director (PD) Aerostats program.

The 10-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract will support system integration, hardware procurement, engineering, logistics, and operations for aerostat-based surveillance platforms.

According to a release from QinetiQ US, the contract encompasses support for the Persistent Surveillance System – Tethered (PSS-T), future Elevated Sensing requirements, and the Persistent Surveillance Dissemination System of Systems (PSDS2) program.

These platforms provide round-the-clock situational awareness, crucial for U.S. border security and defense missions both domestically and abroad.

As the only prime contractor currently operating multi-site strategic and tactical class aerostat sites, QinetiQ US says it is uniquely positioned to sustain these critical assets.

“Our integrated sensor and aerostat solutions deliver effective and affordable multi-domain awareness solutions to meet the evolving threat in today’s defense and security environment,” said Jonathan Riksen, executive vice president and general manager of QinetiQ US’ National & Global Security Solutions.

QinetiQ US brings a comprehensive capability set to this contract, including advanced sensors integration and interoperability for aerostat platforms, hyperspectral imaging, and multi-modal detection technologies. These systems are designed to transform raw sensor data into actionable intelligence, enhancing operational awareness for the U.S. Army and allied forces.

The company highlighted its use of intelligent processing algorithms and imaging technologies that align with key Army modernization initiatives. These capabilities are delivered through QinetiQ’s Secure Persistent & Aware Data Ecosystem (SPADE), which integrates mission planning, sustainment, and lifecycle management to optimize effectiveness across the mission continuum.

QinetiQ’s aerostat platforms operate at altitudes up to 15,000 feet and are capable of 30-day continuous deployments, offering a cost-effective solution with what the company calls “the lowest cost per flight hour” in the market.