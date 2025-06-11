Putin urges fast-track Army build-up

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the urgent development of new land combat capabilities and weapons systems, stressing the central role of ground forces in future wars.

Speaking at a defense meeting focused on military modernization, Putin described ground forces as the “dominant force” in modern conflict and called for their accelerated strengthening.

“It is important in the shortest possible time to build up their combat capabilities,” Putin said, according to remarks reported by Russian state media.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The statement follows years of costly attritional fighting across multiple Ukrainian sectors, with Russian troops attempting to maintain pressure despite heavy losses in manpower and equipment. Ukrainian forces continue to target rear positions, supply hubs, and artillery clusters with Western-supplied long-range systems and domestically built drones.

Although Russia has launched several renewed ground offensives this year, especially in the Kharkiv, Sumy and Donetsk regions, independent analysts and Western intelligence agencies report that these efforts have yielded only limited gains at steep cost. The UK’s Ministry of Defence has said that some Russian assault brigades have suffered over 40 percent attrition during recent operations.

At the same time, Moscow’s reliance on penal battalions and mobilized reservists has drawn criticism from within the ranks. Leaked videos and intercepted calls published by Ukrainian intelligence regularly depict disillusioned Russian troops citing poor training, inadequate logistics, and delays in evacuation and rotation.

While Putin did not directly address losses, his focus on quickly rebuilding land power is widely interpreted as a response to mounting concerns over the sustainability of Russian offensive capabilities. Moscow has lost thousands of tanks and armored vehicles since the start of the war, forcing the military to recondition Soviet-era T-62s and deploy older BMP models once held in long-term storage.

According to open-source assessments, Russian armored vehicle production is limited by shortages in high-grade optics, electronics, and power units—many of which were previously sourced from European or Asian suppliers. Although Chinese parts have filled some of the gaps, their quality and availability vary, and end-product delays persist.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has exploited Russia’s rigid command structures and reliance on massed frontal assaults. Ukrainian drone operators and artillery crews have routinely targeted concentrations of Russian infantry and unarmored trucks, compounding Moscow’s logistical and tactical problems.

Despite ongoing losses, the Kremlin continues to frame its war effort in existential terms. Putin’s comments about developing future land power may reflect a longer-term view—one where a protracted conflict or future confrontation with NATO is considered likely.

For now, however, battlefield realities continue to test Russia’s ability to regenerate forces and adapt under pressure.