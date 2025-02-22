type here...

Pro-Russian media slam BMP-3 design flaws

By Colton Jones
Captures via Telegram

Even Russian pro-government media outlets have begun criticizing the country’s engineers for yet another questionable technical decision regarding the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle.

The Telegram channel Voeniy Osvedomitely, known for its ties to the Russian military, has shared photos of an upgraded BMP-3, revealing controversial modifications.

The images showcase an attempt by engineers from the Omsk Higher Tank Engineering School to equip the BMP-3 with anti-drone protection. However, this modification appears to significantly impact the vehicle’s functionality.

The troop compartment, which is designed to open upwards, is now obstructed, rendering the BMP-3 incapable of serving its intended role as an infantry fighting vehicle.

File photo of a BMP-3

Notably, next to the modified BMP-3 in the images is a captured American Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.

“Next to the ‘Troika,’ [BMP-3] a captured American Bradley is displayed, from which domestic designers could learn a lot—at least in terms of protection and layout,” the statement said.

The critique from even pro-Russian sources reflects growing dissatisfaction with the effectiveness of certain military adaptations. As the war continues, such engineering decisions raise questions about the actual battlefield utility of these modifications.

