type here...

Preemptive Ukrainian strikes disrupt Russian launch plans

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukraine’s military says it conducted a preemptive strike overnight on key Russian airbases and military infrastructure to disrupt a planned large-scale missile attack.

In a statement on June 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that “a preemptive strike was launched against Russian forces and assets preparing for a mass missile assault.”

The operation targeted several strategic locations. Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Engels airbase in Russia’s Saratov region, which remains a key staging area for long-range bombers. The airbase was previously damaged during an earlier Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) operation.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Another strike hit the Dyagilevo airfield in the Ryazan region, used by Russian aerial refueling tankers and fighter escorts that support missile operations against Ukrainian territory, the General Staff said.

The strike campaign also extended to the Saratov region, where “multiple hits were confirmed on at least three fuel storage tanks,” according to the General Staff. The impact triggered large fires, described by Ukrainian officials as affecting “critical logistics at the facility.”

Separately, Ukrainian forces targeted a logistics hub of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia’s 72nd Motorized Rifle Division near the settlement of Kulbaki in the Kursk region. The General Staff said damage assessments are still being finalized.

Ukrainian officials emphasized the timing of the operation, stating it occurred shortly before a new Russian missile and drone assault on multiple cities.

The Air Force responded in parallel, intercepting a large number of incoming missiles on the approach to major cities. This action, according to Ukraine’s military, helped reduce the potential consequences of the latest Russian attack.

The strikes appear to be part of a growing pattern of Ukrainian operations designed to degrade Russia’s long-range strike capabilities by targeting launch platforms, support infrastructure, and logistics nodes before munitions can be fired.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US delays F-16V fighters delivery to Taiwan

Dylan Malyasov -
Taiwan’s long-anticipated delivery of 66 F-16V fighter jets from the United States has hit delays, with only a handful expected to arrive this year—far...

US Navy receives 200th GQM-163A Coyote from Northrop

Maritime Security

Kremlin: no Russian bombers destroyed, only damaged

Aviation

Roshel begins armored vehicle production in Ukraine

Army

Czech jet maker reports record growth

Aviation

Chinese-made air defense system debut in Namibia

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.