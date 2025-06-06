Russia launches mass air assault on Ukraine

In what Ukrainian officials describe as one of the largest air assaults of the full-scale war, Russian forces launched 452 air attack assets—including missiles and drones—against multiple Ukrainian cities overnight on June 6.

Ukraine’s Air Force reports that 406 of those threats were intercepted or disabled by layered air defense systems.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the assault began at 8:00 p.m. on June 5 and included 407 Shahed-type strike drones and decoys launched from various Russian regions and occupied Crimea.

The attack also involved six Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 36 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Tu-95MS and Tu-160 bombers from Russian airspace near the Caspian Sea, two Iskander-K cruise missiles, and one Kh-31P anti-radiation missile from a tactical aircraft over the Black Sea.

Russia launched a cruise missile directly into a residential building in Lutsk tonight. Targeting civilians is part of Russia’s war strategy. Always has been. pic.twitter.com/em9LvQdxR2 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 6, 2025

The Air Force said 199 Shahed drones were destroyed by direct fire, with 169 neutralized using electronic warfare systems. In total, 30 Kh-101 cruise missiles and two Iskander-K missiles were intercepted. Four ballistic missiles were downed, and two others reportedly failed to reach their targets.

Despite those efforts, impacts and debris were recorded in 13 locations. Kyiv, Lutsk, and Ternopil faced heavy attacks on logistics hubs, energy infrastructure, and civilian areas. In Kyiv, three emergency service workers were killed and 22 others injured, including nine from the State Emergency Service. Ten people were injured in Ternopil, five of them also emergency responders.

Reacting to the attack, Megan Mobbs—daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg and head of the RT Weatherman Foundation—wrote on social media: “Loud night in Kyiv, Dad! It might be the explosions and gunfire in the dead of night, but I get the strange feeling the Russians don’t want peace.”

.@generalkellogg – loud night in Kyiv, Dad! It might be the explosions and gunfire in the dead of night, but I get the strange feeling the Russians don’t want peace. https://t.co/t42qqovv6b — Meaghan Mobbs (@mobbs_mentality) June 6, 2025

She added, “Multiple Ukrainian cities are under attack. Russia wants you to believe it’s striking back, but Ukraine’s precision strikes occurred in response to relentless Russian attacks on civilians and only after Putin refused a ceasefire. He only wants more war, and all of Ukraine.”

Mobbs, whose foundation has supported Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, has been an outspoken advocate for continued Western aid to Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials said the large-scale attack underscores Russia’s continued effort to destroy critical infrastructure and exhaust Ukrainian defense capabilities.