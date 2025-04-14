Poland to begin local missile manufacturing with Hanwha

South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace has finalized a contract with Poland’s WB Group for the local production of guided missiles for the K239 Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system.

According to a report from public broadcaster Polskie Radio, the agreement will be signed on 15 April between Hanwha Aerospace and WB Electronics, a subsidiary of WB Group. The contract covers the domestic production of 80-kilometer-range CGR-80 guided missiles, designed specifically for the Polish variant of the Chunmoo system, known as HOMAR-K.

“We expect to produce Poland’s first long-range precision missile within three years,” WB Group said in a statement on social media platform X. The announcement follows comments last year by WB Group CEO Piotr Wojciechowski, who said the company aimed to begin local missile manufacturing by 2029.

Hanwha first signed a basic agreement with the Polish Armaments Agency in 2022 to supply 290 Chunmoo systems, valued at approximately $5.3 billion. A follow-up contract for 218 systems was signed in November 2022, with another deal in April 2024 adding 72 launchers and including both the CGR-80 and the longer-range 290km CTM-290 missiles.

The finalized contract marks a shift toward deeper industrial cooperation, aligning with Poland’s efforts to strengthen its domestic defense manufacturing capabilities in response to regional security concerns. Hanwha Aerospace CEO Michael A. Cutter, who recently visited Poland for the first time since his appointment, underscored the company’s commitment to full localization.

“This is not just about exports. It’s about building true industrial partnerships that guarantee local capability and readiness,” Cutter said during meetings with WB Group and other Polish firms.

With the HOMAR-K program progressing, Poland is set to become a key node in NATO’s missile defense architecture, backed by localized production and enhanced interoperability with allied systems.