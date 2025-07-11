Poland confirms over 210,000 troops as NATO’s forward post

According to Defence24, the size of Poland’s Armed Forces has climbed to over 210,000 personnel, reinforcing the country’s role as a critical NATO stronghold on the alliance’s eastern flank.

The figures were released by the Ministry of National Defense (MON) on June 30, 2025, and highlight Warsaw’s growing focus on defense amid heightened security concerns in Europe.

The breakdown includes approximately 153,800 professional soldiers, comprised of 24,600 officers and generals, 57,000 professional non-commissioned officers, 67,200 professional enlisted soldiers, and 5,000 soldiers in professional training (those in service beyond their first year).

In addition, there are 16,600 personnel serving in the voluntary basic military service and 3,000 in training within the first 12 months of their voluntary service. This brings the total of professional and voluntary basic service soldiers to roughly 173,400.

Nearly 37,000 troops are also serving in Poland’s territorial defense forces, which play a key role in supporting the country’s military posture and strengthening its position as NATO’s forward presence in Central and Eastern Europe.

Combined, Poland’s professional soldiers, voluntary basic service members, and territorial defense troops amount to more than 210,300 personnel.

Defence24 noted that discussions around troop numbers and the methodology of counting personnel have become a focal point in Poland’s defense discourse. The June 30 report offers a rare snapshot of the current force composition as Warsaw continues its military buildup and modernization programs, cementing its reputation as a cornerstone of NATO’s defense strategy on the alliance’s eastern border.