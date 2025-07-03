Polish general calls for one million reservists

Retired General Jarosław Gromadziński has called for a sweeping transformation of Poland’s defense posture, including the creation of a million-strong reserve force and an explicit policy to strike Russian territory in the event of an attack.

In an interview with Defence24, Gromadziński argued that Poland must prepare for a future conflict by embracing “active defense” and building a comprehensive system of national service that goes beyond the military.

“In the new National Security Strategy, we must state clearly: if Poland is attacked, we have the right to strike the enemy with all means, including on their territory,” he said. “We must be ready to operate across the full operational depth of the opponent.”

Gromadziński, president of Academy24 and co-author of the report “Universal State Service – A Program for Building Personnel Reserves for Poland’s Security”, rejected the idea of returning to the conscription model of the 1990s. Instead, he advocated for a modernized universal service concept that would train citizens not only for military roles but also in critical sectors such as civil defense, healthcare, and emergency services.

“The war in Ukraine has shown that it’s not just the army that fights, but the whole state,” Gromadziński said. He emphasized the need for a flexible system modeled on Switzerland, where reservists undergo basic training and then remain in active reserve units for years, periodically updating their skills.

Gromadziński warned that Poland’s geography leaves it little operational depth, unlike Ukraine. “We are a front-line state. Time is our most critical resource. We will not have weeks to activate our forces in the event of war,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of equipping Poland’s military with systems like the HIMARS and Chunmoo rocket launchers to deter Russia. “Why do we buy these systems? The Russians must know that in the event of aggression, we will use them to strike targets on their territory,” he said.

The retired general outlined five key pillars for Poland’s security: updating the National Security Strategy, transitioning state institutions to wartime readiness (“W-Time”), building a robust reserve force, decentralizing command to empower local leaders, and fostering societal resilience through citizen education and preparedness.

Gromadziński concluded that Poland should follow the example of Finland, which with a population of five million plans to mobilize a one-million-strong force in wartime. “No one will convince me that in a country of 38 million, we cannot build a reserve of one million people,” he said.

The proposals come amid growing concerns over regional security as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its fourth year. Gromadziński’s report, developed with the Sobieski Institute and Eastern Flank Institute, is expected to fuel debate over Poland’s defense strategy under newly elected President Karol Nawrocki.