PLATH acquires stake in Czech drone maker

PLATH Corporation GmbH announced its acquisition of a 3% stake in the Czech company Primoco UAV SE, which specializes in developing and producing civil and military unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

This investment marks the culmination of several years of close collaboration between PLATH’s Systems and Integration division and Primoco UAV SE.

Stefan Efftinge, Managing Director of PLATH Corporation GmbH, expressed his satisfaction with the acquisition, stating, “We have strengthened our partnership with Primoco UAV SE by acquiring this share package. The market for unmanned aerial systems is set to grow in the coming years, and our cooperation in this sector can now be placed on even broader foundations. This is a win-win situation for both companies.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Michael Kalt, Managing Director of PLATH Airborne Solutions, emphasized the strategic value of the investment. “Intensive market research and previous joint projects have confirmed that the PRIMOCO UAV ONE 150 drone is the most economical solution for selected applications. The investment is the next logical step,” he said.

Primoco UAV SE is known for its UAV ONE 150, a civil and military unmanned aerial system capable of fully autonomous flight according to pre-programmed flight plans, including automated take-offs and landings.

The ONE 150 drone boasts exceptional operational endurance, capable of flying non-stop for up to 15 hours at speeds of 100-150 km/h, and can cover distances of up to 2,000 km. This makes it suitable for a wide range of missions, including border and coastal security, fire monitoring, search and rescue missions, and inspecting pipelines and distribution networks in the energy sector.

Primoco UAV SE is one of the few European companies authorized by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to operate its drones in civil airspace. Its flight systems are currently used on three continents, highlighting the company’s global reach and versatility.

PLATH Corporation GmbH is part of the family-run, medium-sized PLATH Group, headquartered in Hamburg.

The acquisition of a stake in Primoco UAV SE aligns with PLATH’s strategy to enhance its capabilities in unmanned systems and reinforces its commitment to providing advanced technological solutions for defense and security.