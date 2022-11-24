Ukraine receives six reconnaissance drones from Luxembourg

According to the Dutch warfare research group Oryx, Ukraine received a fresh shipment of weapons and other equipment from Luxembourg.

As noted by the Oryx team, further materiel support already delivered to Ukraine includes six Primoco One 150 reconnaissance drones, 28 HMMWV tactical vehicles, 20 12.7mm M2 Heavy Machine Guns, 5000 bulletproof vests, 5000 helmets, 470 night vision goggles and 22.400 gas masks.

“Luxembourg has supplied Ukraine with more military equipment than Belgium, despite barely having a military of its own,” the message added.

The One 150 is an unmanned aircraft, capable of flying completely independently according to programmed flight plans.

The key features of the aircraft are its size, maximum take-off weight 150 kg, 15 hours endurance, 1800 km range, cruising speed 120 km/h, payload 30 kg and fully automatic take-off and landing.

The UAV can be operated by remote control during each phase of flight, but additionally, the integrated auto-pilot system means that it is capable of fully automatic take-off and landing, and fully autonomous flight plan execution. Its short runway length of 300 meters provides customers the capability to execute aerial missions from remote locations and limited airport facilities.