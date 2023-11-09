OSINT takes center stage in Russia’s war in Ukraine

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the power of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) has come to the forefront. This concept, which involves gathering and utilizing military, political, economic, and other critical information from open sources, has become a pivotal tool in the arsenal of both sides.

OSINT has transformed into a powerful instrument for both Ukrainian forces and the Russian military, enabling real-time intelligence gathering and informed decision-making.

Mr. Illarion Pavlyuk, the Head of the Press and Information Department at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, shed light on the unique dynamics and challenges OSINT presents.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“One of the striking features of this war, owing to our democratic society, is that the adversary [Russian military] often learns about certain events not from their own sources or intelligence but from open sources and the media. Hence, when the military requests, ‘Please, do not disclose this event,’ it holds meaning. It makes sense to report on a liberated settlement a couple of days later, as the adversary [Russia] exploits open sources, not only because they are accessible to everyone but also due to their challenges in managing the flow of negative information from the frontlines to their command. In a totalitarian society, this issue is particularly acute: there is a desire to report more than to depict the actual situation. And we must not inadvertently aid the adversary in this,” Mr. Pavlyuk explained.

Mr. Pavlyuk emphasized, “As soon as information from open sources provides the adversary with insights, they immediately put it into action.” This underscores the real-time nature of information warfare and its critical implications for military operations.

The limitations on the dissemination of specific information extend not only to mainstream media but also encompass various bloggers and Telegram channels. The information landscape is a mosaic, encompassing diverse elements, including reliable information, misinformation, rumors, fake news, and the influence of various information operations. OSINT, when employed by intelligence agencies, assembles this mosaic like a puzzle. The objective is to minimize the number of puzzle pieces available to the adversary.

As OSINT continues to evolve and shape modern warfare, it plays a crucial role in the ongoing conflict, impacting national defense and security strategies.