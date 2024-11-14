North Korean long-range artillery systems spotted in Russia

Photos of North Korean long-range artillery systems arriving in Russia have emerged on Russian social media, sparking fresh discussions over recent military collaboration between Pyongyang and Moscow.

The images reportedly show the 170-mm M1989 “Koksan” self-propelled artillery unit being transported through Russian territory.

The M1989 “Koksan”—named after the city where it was first observed—is a heavy artillery system known for its long-range capabilities. The weapon system was first developed by North Korea in the 1980s, and its western designation, “M1989,” references the year it first appeared publicly.

Information about the M1989 remains limited, but it is known to consist of a 170-mm gun mounted on a turret, placed on a modified tank chassis—typically derived from T-54, T-62, or Chinese Type 59 tanks. The artillery system has two primary versions: the M1979, which lacks an onboard ammunition storage system and is mounted on a T-54 or Type 59 chassis, and the M1989 model, which includes onboard storage for 12 rounds of ammunition and a protective cabin for the crew.

The M1989 “Koksan” boasts an effective firing range of up to 40 kilometers with conventional shells, and up to 60 kilometers with rocket-assisted projectiles, with a firing rate of one to two rounds every five minutes. The artillery’s extended reach and firepower have made it a formidable weapon in battlefield conditions.

Notably, the M1979 version of the “Koksan” was used during the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988), where it proved highly effective as a counter-battery weapon. The deployment of these artillery systems into Russia suggests a potential bolstering of Russian firepower amid ongoing military activities in Ukraine, as Russia continues to seek new sources of equipment and capabilities.