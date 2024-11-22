North Korea receives air defense systems from Russia

Russia has provided North Korea with anti-air missiles and air defense equipment in exchange for North Korean troop deployments in support of Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine, South Korea’s top security adviser said on Friday.

“Russia is believed to have provided equipment and anti-air missiles to strengthen Pyongyang’s vulnerable air defense system,” South Korean National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik said during an interview with SBS, a South Korean broadcaster, when asked about what North Korea would be receiving in return for the troop deployment.

Shin further explained that, following North Korea’s failed military spy satellite launch on May 27, Russia had already expressed its intention to assist Pyongyang with satellite-related technologies, and reportedly provided various military technologies. “We believe that there has also been economic aid in various forms,” he added.

South Korea’s intelligence agency informed lawmakers earlier this week that the troops deployed to Russia are believed to be assigned to Moscow’s airborne brigade and marine corps units. Some of the North Korean soldiers are already thought to have entered combat roles in Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that a senior North Korean general was wounded during a Ukrainian strike in the Kursk region, further highlighting North Korea’s involvement in the conflict.

Addressing concerns about the possibility of the Russia-Ukraine war expanding into a broader conflict, Shin said it was unlikely. “Especially, it is very difficult for Russia to actually use nuclear weapons,” he noted.

Shin also downplayed the likelihood of further troop deployments from North Korea. “We cannot completely rule that out, but we have no confirmed information at this stage,” he stated.

Earlier, South Korea’s spy agency had briefed lawmakers that North Korea exported long-range artillery to Russia, including 170-millimeter self-propelled howitzers and 240 mm multiple rocket launchers. This information has raised speculation that North Korea may send an additional artillery unit to Russia. Shin clarified that “Russia currently does not have the multiple rocket launcher system, and it remains to be seen whether all or part of the operational troops will go, but if all the assigned personnel were to go, it would be around 4,000 people at most.”

Regarding diplomatic engagement, Shin confirmed the expected visit of a Ukrainian special envoy to South Korea, adding that he anticipates discussions between the governments to make the visit possible in the near future.

Shin also emphasized South Korea’s ongoing commitment as a U.S. ally, noting that contributions to the alliance would continue to expand, despite speculation that the incoming Donald Trump administration might seek to revise the defense cost-sharing deal with Seoul. “We plan to address various issues in a way that further develops the South Korea-U.S. alliance in a healthy manner,” Shin remarked.