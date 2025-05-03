New U.S. missile clears path to full production

Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) program has successfully completed a critical round of Production Qualification Tests (PQTs), demonstrating the system’s readiness for full-scale operational evaluation and moving a step closer to entering service with the U.S. Army.

The tests took place on April 24 at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico and confirmed the missile’s performance across key criteria, including range, reliability, and precision.

In a statement from the U.S. Army, Maj. Gen. Frank Lozano, Program Executive Officer for Missiles and Space, said, “PrSM will give our Soldiers a game-changing capability on the battlefield, allowing them to engage targets at long range with precision and lethality.”

The missile is designed to exceed a range of 400 kilometers and is being developed as part of the Army’s broader modernization effort. According to the service, the PrSM is the first program to reach this stage of development since the formation of Cross Functional Teams (CFTs), which were created to fast-track key modernization initiatives.

Initial Operational Testing and Evaluation (IOT&E) is scheduled to begin in May 2025. Pending successful results, the Army is expected to make a full-rate production decision later this year.

Lockheed Martin said the PrSM’s development has combined live-fire testing with advanced digital tools to accelerate timelines and ensure reliability.

“This success is a testament to the power of collaboration and partnership between our teams, the U.S. Army, and our industry partners,” said Paula Smith Hartley, Vice President of Missiles and Fire Control at Lockheed Martin. “By working together, we’re able to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and support the mission of our warfighters.”

As part of the company’s 1LMX digital transformation strategy, Lockheed Martin has integrated simulation, data analytics, and augmented reality technologies to streamline design, testing, and production. The company says this approach is driving faster delivery, improved quality, and greater mission confidence for front-line units.

Lockheed Martin has described the PrSM program as central to its efforts to support national defense priorities and reinforce the U.S. industrial base. The missile is expected to replace the Army’s aging ATACMS system, offering greater range, accuracy, and adaptability in multi-domain operations.