New Turkish armored scout debuts in Spain

Turkish defense company FNSS is set to debut its new-generation PARS ALPHA 6×6 Fire Support and Reconnaissance Vehicle at Spain’s FEINDEF 2025 exhibition in Madrid.

According to the company, the conceptual design of the PARS ALPHA 6×6 will be displayed integrated with the Cockerill 3030 manned turret, featuring a 30mm MK44S Bushmaster cannon. The vehicle, which carries a crew of six, is designed to provide fire support and conduct reconnaissance missions, offering advanced mobility, protection, and situational awareness for frontline operations.

The PARS ALPHA 6×6 is a derivative of the PARS ALPHA 8×8, and part of the Turkish Land Forces’ New Generation Armored Fighting Vehicle Program. FNSS says the platform successfully passed a series of competitive field trials conducted by the Turkish Ministry of Defense and is now confirmed as the sole-source supplier of 6×6 vehicles for the Turkish military.

As noted by FNSS, the PARS ALPHA 6×6 features full-spectrum combat capability, including adjustable hydro-pneumatic suspension, front and rear axle steering, and the ability to clear steep gradients, trenches, and vertical obstacles. It has a road speed of over 115 km/h and an operational range exceeding 800 kilometers.

The company highlights the vehicle’s survivability with mine-attenuation seating, modular armor protection against kinetic and explosive threats, and optional integration of soft- and hard-kill active protection systems. The internal layout places the crew behind the engine compartment, allowing enhanced frontal protection and 180-degree optical situational awareness.

According to FNSS, the PARS ALPHA is compatible with various weapon systems ranging from 20mm to 90mm, thanks to its modular turret integration. The showcased FEINDEF configuration uses the John Cockerill Defense 3030 turret, offering high firepower in a lightweight, mobile package.

The vehicle is air-transportable by aircraft including the A400M and C-17, offering strategic mobility for rapid deployment forces.

FNSS will present the PARS III 6×6 and the PARS ALPHA 6×6 at its booth at Hall 6, Stand 8C21B, during the May 12-14 exhibition in Madrid.