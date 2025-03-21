New photos show China’s massive invasion barges

New images have emerged on Chinese social media showing what analysts describe as large-scale amphibious landing barges, potentially designed to support an invasion of Taiwan.

The photos, shared on the platform Weibo, appear to show three massive jack-up platforms connected to form an 800-meter-long floating pier system.

The vessel, often compared to the U.S. Navy’s Modular Elevated Causeway System (ELCAS-M), is engineered to allow the offloading of armored vehicles and heavy equipment from civilian transport ships directly onto unprepared coastlines. This design would enable the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to conduct landings without relying on existing port infrastructure—an advantage in contested littoral environments like Taiwan.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The structure’s size allows transport ships to remain outside the surf zone, mitigating the risks of strong currents, unstable water depths, and wave impact during amphibious operations. The use of civilian barges in this military configuration points to China’s growing emphasis on integrating commercial maritime assets into its broader warfighting capabilities.

While Beijing maintains that reunification with Taiwan is a national goal, it continues to assert that it reserves the right to use force if necessary. The development of new amphibious infrastructure, including these barges, is widely seen as a step toward operational readiness for a potential cross-strait conflict.

The images follow a series of developments in China’s amphibious capabilities, including the expansion of its Type 075 landing helicopter docks and an increasing number of military exercises simulating island seizures.

Taiwan has responded by reinforcing coastal defenses and closely monitoring Chinese activity across the Taiwan Strait. The government in Taipei continues to stress its commitment to self-defense and has called on the international community to remain vigilant.