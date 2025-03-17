type here...

Mysterious drone caught on video in Ukraine warzone

By Dylan Malyasov
Captures via Telegram

Ukraine’s defense forces have begun using a new type of interceptor drone.

The introduction of these drones was reported by the Ukrainian defense outlet “Militarnyi.”

A recently released photograph and video fragment provided to the publication show an unidentified drone passing at high speed near a Russian reconnaissance UAV.

The footage has drawn attention due to the drone’s previously unseen design, prompting efforts to analyze its capabilities.

The video suggests that the drone was intended to collide with the Russian UAV or detonate in close proximity to neutralize the target. However, in this instance, the interception attempt was unsuccessful.

One of the most striking aspects of the new drone is its aerodynamic design. It features a cross-shaped rear wing structure, while the forward section includes additional wings with vertical control surfaces. A closer examination reveals that the drone’s horizontal and vertical rudders are located in the front section, while the rear wings appear to serve solely for stabilization without active control mechanisms.

The deployment of such drones reflects Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to counter Russian UAV operations, which have played a critical role in reconnaissance and battlefield surveillance.

