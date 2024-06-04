Mother of fallen soldier funds drones for Ukrainian military

In a heartfelt gesture, the mother of a fallen Ukrainian soldier from Donetsk has used her state compensation to purchase 60 new suicide drones for the Ukrainian military.

Volunteer Serhiy Prytula revealed that the woman donated 2.5 million hryvnias ($61 thousand) to his foundation, expressing her desire to continue her son’s mission of liberating Donetsk.

“Buy something that will continue my son’s work. He dreamed of returning to his free hometown,” she said.

The donation enabled the purchase of 60 DARTS strike drones, four catapults, and two repeaters.

These advanced loitering munitions, produced by a Ukrainian manufacturer, can hit targets up to 50 kilometers away at speeds of 160 km/h and carry a 4-kilogram warhead. The drones will be distributed between the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade and the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

“This is one of those stories that breaks your heart but also inspires you to keep fighting,” Prytula remarked.

The donation marks a powerful testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of the Ukrainian people, even in the face of profound personal loss.