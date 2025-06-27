Lockheed Martin to upgrade LRASM missiles to C-3 standard

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control has received a $45.9 million contract modification to upgrade 10 Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASM) from the C-1 to the C-3 configuration, according to a Department of Defense announcement released.

The undefinitized contract action modifies a previously awarded agreement (FA8682-23-C-B001), raising the cumulative value of the deal to over $1.21 billion. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with completion expected by September 30, 2026.

The contract includes the obligation of $5.4 million in fiscal year 2024 Navy weapons procurement funds and $3.15 million from fiscal year 2025 accounts. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is overseeing the contracting activity.

The Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile, designated AGM-158C, is a precision-guided, air-launched weapon designed to engage high-value maritime targets from extended distances. The missile operates semi-autonomously, using onboard sensors and algorithms to navigate in environments where electronic warfare may degrade traditional command-and-control systems.

According to Lockheed Martin, LRASM’s advanced guidance and survivability features allow it to function with reduced dependence on ISR platforms, GPS, or data links — a key advantage in denied or degraded operational conditions.

Company information highlights the missile’s ability to strike from standoff range with a high degree of accuracy and lethality, describing it as a near-term solution to the U.S. Navy’s Offensive Anti-Surface Warfare (OASuW) capability gap.

The upgraded C-3 configuration is expected to provide enhanced targeting flexibility, improved sensor performance, and better operational integration with U.S. strike platforms, including the B-1B Lancer, F/A-18 Super Hornet, and F-35 Lightning II.

LRASM is intended to give U.S. forces the ability to strike complex surface threats while maintaining distance and reducing risk to aircrews and launch platforms.

Lockheed Martin says LRASM offers “range, survivability, and lethality that no other current system provides.” The platform’s autonomy and high-endurance profile are designed to enable persistent targeting, even in environments characterized by heavy jamming or sensor degradation.