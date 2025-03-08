Lockheed Martin awarded $63M to upgrade Trident missiles

Lockheed Martin Space in Titusville, Florida, has secured a $63.4 million modification to an existing contract for the production and support of TRIDENT II (D5) submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), the U.S. Department of Defense announced.

According to a release, the contract modification covers fixed-price-incentive and cost-plus-fixed-fee components. Work under this contract involves procurement and technical support, including missile production, testing, and deployed fleet support for the U.S. Navy. The work will primarily take place in Titusville, Florida, with completion expected by September 30, 2029.

The TRIDENT II (D5) missile is a critical element of the U.S. strategic nuclear deterrent. Deployed aboard Ohio-class and future Columbia-class submarines, it offers advanced capabilities for long-range strategic nuclear strikes. The missile system has been continuously modernized since its first deployment in 1990.

The modification is funded partly through fiscal year 2024 Navy weapons procurement funding, with an initial obligation of approximately $4 million from the Navy’s 2024 budget. Additional funding is anticipated to be provided incrementally through fiscal year 2025 from research, development, test, and evaluation accounts.

The contract was awarded to Lockheed Martin on a sole-source basis, justified under the provisions of U.S. Code Title 10, section 2304(a)(1). Strategic Systems Programs in Washington, D.C. manages the contract.