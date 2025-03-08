type here...

Lockheed Martin awarded $63M to upgrade Trident missiles

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
File photo by Ronald Gutridge

Lockheed Martin Space in Titusville, Florida, has secured a $63.4 million modification to an existing contract for the production and support of TRIDENT II (D5) submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), the U.S. Department of Defense announced.

According to a release, the contract modification covers fixed-price-incentive and cost-plus-fixed-fee components. Work under this contract involves procurement and technical support, including missile production, testing, and deployed fleet support for the U.S. Navy. The work will primarily take place in Titusville, Florida, with completion expected by September 30, 2029.

The TRIDENT II (D5) missile is a critical element of the U.S. strategic nuclear deterrent. Deployed aboard Ohio-class and future Columbia-class submarines, it offers advanced capabilities for long-range strategic nuclear strikes. The missile system has been continuously modernized since its first deployment in 1990.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The modification is funded partly through fiscal year 2024 Navy weapons procurement funding, with an initial obligation of approximately $4 million from the Navy’s 2024 budget. Additional funding is anticipated to be provided incrementally through fiscal year 2025 from research, development, test, and evaluation accounts.

The contract was awarded to Lockheed Martin on a sole-source basis, justified under the provisions of U.S. Code Title 10, section 2304(a)(1). Strategic Systems Programs in Washington, D.C. manages the contract.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia: Western armor falls short in combat

Dylan Malyasov -
In a recent interview, Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russian defense and technology giant Rostec, offered critical assessments of Western armored vehicles used by Ukrainian...

Why Russian troops don’t trust their armor

Army

Israeli fighter jets destroy ballistic missiles in Iran

Army

Israel destroys Iranian modern air defense systems

Army

If China moves, Russia falls

Defense & Security

U.S. braces for possible Iranian strikes

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.