Leonardo DRS to upgrade fire control system for Paladin Howitzers

Leonardo DRS has secured a $16.9 million prototype project award from the U.S. Army to modernize the critical fire control system of the M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, the company announced Tuesday.

The contract, awarded under an Other Transaction Authority (OTA), will support the development of a next-generation version of the Paladin Electric Servo Amplifier (PESA), which serves as a core component of the weapon’s electric control system.

The M109A7 is the U.S. Army’s premier tracked artillery system, designed to provide mobile, armored fire support to frontline units. The PESA system enables precise targeting and firing functionality, and its modernization is intended to improve overall maintainability and production efficiency without impacting current combat capabilities.

In a statement, Leonardo DRS said the upgrade would “improve the producibility and maintainability of the line replaceable units and enable the continued operation of the vehicle with no degradation to current capabilities.”

“Paladin is a mission-critical combat system, and our agility and leading-edge capabilities ensure our U.S. Army partner has the necessary capabilities to support our warfighters for the long term,” said Denny Crumley, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Electronics unit. “We are thrilled to be providing this next generation of technology to the Army’s M109A7 Paladin combat vehicle.”

Leonardo DRS, headquartered in the U.S. and listed on the NASDAQ, is known for delivering advanced electronic systems to the Department of Defense. Its portfolio includes technologies for power management, network computing, and sensor integration across a wide range of military platforms.

The M109A7 Paladin modernization program is part of the U.S. Army’s broader effort to ensure its field artillery remains responsive and survivable in future multi-domain operations. Modernizing core components like the PESA aligns with the Army’s goal of sustaining critical platforms while integrating more advanced technologies.

No timeline for full system fielding has been released, but Leonardo DRS said the effort underscores its commitment to enhancing U.S. combat readiness through high-reliability systems tailored to evolving battlefield needs.