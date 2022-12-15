Lego tanks raised $220K to support Ukrainian heroes on the frontlines

US-based Brickmania, which makes unofficial custom model building kits using Lego brand bricks and parts, has raised over $220,000 for Ukrainian medical and other heroes on the frontlines.

The company has confirmed on its Facebook page that it has raised more than $220,000 through a unique line of custom LEGO kits. Brickmania’s team has created a Lego minifigure version of the Ukrainian soldiers, military vehicles and even the legendary Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo aircraft.

As noted by the company, proceeds from this project benefit humanitarian organizations directly involved in providing relief to the Ukrainian people and heroes.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Founded in 1999, Brickmania has released hundreds of historical military products from all over the world, including the iconic Easy Eight Sherman tank, German Tiger tank, and now Ukrainian Stugna-P anti-tank missiles, MiG-29 ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ and many more.

Since February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, the project team has been actively developing and constantly expanding the range of the Ukraine Benefit series and constantly adding updates, including the customed Russian T-80BVM “Bunny” main battle tank.

Dan Siskind and his team at Brickmania already donated to United24 and WINGMEN FOR UKRAINE, International Rescue Committee, Direct Relief, Ukrainian Red Cross, and other organizations directly involved in providing relief to the Ukrainian people.