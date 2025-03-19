type here...

Kremlin: Russia and U.S. “dine,” Europe on the menu

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former President, made a pointed statement on social media, using culinary metaphors to suggest the shifting geopolitical landscape following a recent phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Putin-Trump call confirmed a classic idea: Russia and America dine, others are on the menu. Brussels sprouts, British fish & chips, Paris rooster for starters—main course? Kiev-style cutlet. Bon appétit!” Medvedev wrote.

The statement, laden with irony, implies that global power dynamics are being reshaped and that European nations might find themselves sidelined in high-level negotiations between Moscow and Washington.

The reference to “Brussels sprouts” seemingly alludes to the European Union, “British fish and chips” to the United Kingdom, and “Paris rooster” to France. The mention of “Kyiv-style cutlet” as the main course suggests Ukraine as the primary focus of potential geopolitical maneuvering.

This post comes amid growing concerns in Europe about the potential outcomes of U.S.-Russia discussions, particularly regarding Ukraine.

Medvedev’s comment underscores Russia’s assertive stance in global affairs and highlights the uncertainty surrounding the future of international relations, particularly as the war in Ukraine continues and diplomatic efforts remain tense.

