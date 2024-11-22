Kongsberg signs record air defense deal with Netherlands

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace announced on social media its largest air defense contract to date—an agreement to deliver NASAMS and NOMADS systems to the Netherlands.

The contract, signed on November 21, follows a recommendation from the Dutch government made to Parliament on October 14, under the CITADEL program, which aims to enhance integrated air and missile defense capabilities.

“By selecting NASAMS and NOMADS, the Netherlands will enhance its air defense capabilities with an integrated system that covers short- and medium-range threats. The Netherlands continues to be a strong and integral member of the larger NASAMS user community, and we are pleased to welcome the country as the first international NOMADS user,” said Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The Netherlands initially acquired the NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) back in 2006, and the new acquisition will further enhance and expand its ground-based air defense capabilities. The CITADEL solution also includes NOMADS (National Manoeuvre Air Defence System), a highly mobile configuration designed to provide short-range air defense tailored for the protection of land forces in contested environments.

NOMADS is fully integrated with NASAMS and other NATO systems, enabling both autonomous and networked operations with multiple vehicles.

The deliveries of the NASAMS and NOMADS systems are expected to begin in 2028, marking a key upgrade in the Netherlands’ defense infrastructure.

NASAMS, developed jointly by Kongsberg and Raytheon of the United States, is the world’s first operational network-centric short- to medium-range ground-based air defense system. It is designed to provide reliable protection against a wide spectrum of aerial threats, making it a versatile component for modern air defense.