John Cockerill Defense unveils futuristic armored vehicle

John Cockerill Defense, the industry leader for direct fire combat systems, has unveiled its new product called Cockerill i-X (“i” for “interceptor” and “X” for “modular multi-weapons system) at the World Defense Show.

The Cockerill i-X is born from the merger of the technological excellence of weapon systems and the expertise of rally raid performance, the Cockerill i-X represent a break with traditional concepts and imposes a new paradigm of military land operations.

“We wanted the Cockerill i-X to be a breakthrough combat system for territorial defense interception able to engage and defeat, by controlled means of force, any incoming threats before they reach their objective,” President of John Cockerill Defense Thierry Renaudin said.

The vehicle is capable of moving at very high speeds on-road and off-road (with a thermal or hybrid thermal-electric drive train), light, stealthy (appearance management with adaptive camouflage, and modification of IR and acoustic signature), integrating multi sensor data fusion technology (Smart Helmet, on-board intelligence AI, cameras, sensors : LWS, Acoustic Gunshot detection and localization) and capable of integrating a suite of effective weapons (such as 25mm, 30mm, Missiles, Rockets,…) depending on the threat to be neutralized, as well as to foresee the integration of a new generation of effectors.

Technical specification:

Max road speed 200 km/h

Max desert track speed 160 km/h

Range total 600 km

Range full electric 30 km

Sprint 0 – 100 km/h 6 sec

Brake 100 – 0 km/h 40 m

Engine power Thermal : 750hp

Hybrid : 800hp

Protection Ballistic : Level 2 STANAG 4569

Anti-mine : Level 3 STANAG 4569

Other striking innovative aspects concern the weapon system which will be completely retractable to ensure its stealth and speed. The vehicle will be quickly transportable by Air (plane, helicopter, droppable by parachute), Sea and Land (train, truck).

