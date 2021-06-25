Friday, June 25, 2021
Japanese military jet intercepts Russian Su-25 Frogfoot attack aircraft

By Dylan Malyasov
The Japan Ministry of Defense said on Saturday fighter jets had intercepted and escorted Russian Su-25 Frogfoot attack aircraft over the Sea of Japan.

Japan has scrambled fighter jets to track Russian Frogfoot attack aircraft which fly over the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk.

Japanese military said the plane was identified as a Russian Air Force Su-25SM single-seat, close-support aircraft, known by the Nato reporting name Frogfoot.

The military aircraft flew between Sakhalin and Hokkaido islands.

It’s also important to note that, this is the first time when the Russian Su-25 was intercepted near Japan’s airspace.

Russian Defense Ministry said its planes conducted routine flight training and “strictly abided by” international law without violating airspace of other countries.

