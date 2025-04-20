Japan unveils sea-based railgun

Japan has publicly showcased a close-up of its ship-mounted electromagnetic railgun for the first time.

The image, published by the Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) on April 18, captures Admiral Katsushi Omachi, commander of the Self-Defense Fleet, inspecting the prototype aboard the experimental vessel JS Asuka.

The railgun—under development by Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA)—represents a future-forward artillery system that uses electromagnetic energy to launch projectiles.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Unlike conventional chemical-based guns, it accelerates projectiles to velocities exceeding 2,500 meters per second. For comparison, traditional tank guns typically fire at speeds around 1,750 m/s.

According to the JMSDF, the system’s velocity, energy, and range can be adjusted, and the smaller size of the projectiles makes them harder to detect or intercept. Officials say the railgun has potential to engage air, sea, and land threats with speed and accuracy, while reducing the logistical burden of conventional munitions.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense first confirmed sea-based railgun trials in 2023, with tests aboard JS Asuka. Progress has been regularly documented, including video footage and symposium updates in late 2023 and 2024.

“The Self-Defense Fleet continues to work in close coordination with ATLA to ensure early deployment of equipment essential for the Maritime Self-Defense Force,” the JMSDF said in a statement. “This collaboration supports the development of Japan’s future combat readiness and national defense posture.”

The decision to publicly display the system suggests confidence in the railgun’s progress. While operational deployment remains in development, Japan is accelerating efforts to field next-generation weapons amid rising regional tensions and evolving military threats in the Indo-Pacific.

The JS Asuka, a purpose-built testbed commissioned in the 1990s, has hosted numerous technology demonstrations, but the railgun system is among the most advanced shown on the vessel.

With the U.S. having suspended its own railgun program in recent years, Japan’s continuing research may position it as a leader in operational electromagnetic weapon systems.

In parallel, China is also developing an electromagnetic railgun.

Images published on Chinese social media in 2018 have resurfaced showing the Haiyangshan, a Type 072 III-class landing ship, equipped with a prototype electromagnetic railgun.