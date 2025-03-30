Japan activates new missile unit in Ōita

The Japanese Ministry of Defense has formally established a new coastal missile unit in Ōita Prefecture.

According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, the new unit—designated the 8th Surface-to-Ship Missile Regiment—was activated on March 30 at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s (JGSDF) Yufuin garrison. The regiment, consisting of approximately 300 personnel, has been equipped with the Type 12 surface-to-ship missile system, which currently has a range of several hundred kilometers.

With the creation of this latest unit, Japan has now completed its planned deployment of all seven surface-to-ship missile regiments as outlined in its recent defense buildup plans. A ceremony marking the activation was held at the base, with State Defense Minister Toshiro Honda presenting the unit’s flag to its commander, Col. Daisaku Yamada.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense has indicated that the upgraded version of the Type 12 missile—extended to a range of approximately 1,000 kilometers—is expected to begin fielding within the next fiscal year. The enhanced range would enable coverage of key areas, including parts of China’s coastal region and the entire territory of North Korea, depending on deployment location.

In a statement to NHK, ministry officials emphasized that these longer-range missiles will serve as part of Japan’s evolving “counterstrike capability.” The initiative reflects a broader shift in Tokyo’s defense strategy, aimed at deterring threats from regional actors such as China and North Korea.

While the ministry has yet to officially determine all deployment locations for the upgraded missiles, officials are reportedly considering fielding them not only to all seven missile regiments but also to educational and training units.

Photos released from a recent flight test show the missile being launched from a vehicle-mounted launcher and equipped with control surfaces resembling wings and an “X”-shaped tail structure—features the ministry says are designed to extend range and stabilize flight.

The Yufuin-based regiment joins others already operating in Okinawa, Kumamoto, Aomori, and Hokkaido. Defense planners are now focused on public outreach and infrastructure preparations to accommodate the incoming systems, the report said.

A defense ministry official noted, “Deploying long-range missiles in the southwestern region enhances deterrence against nations like China and North Korea.” The upgraded strike systems are a central feature of Japan’s evolving security posture in response to rising regional tensions.