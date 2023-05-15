Monday, May 15, 2023
Israel’s Elbit Systems to supply mortar systems to Montenegro

By Dylan Malyasov
Image credit: Elbit Systems

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems on Monday said that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $21,7 million as part of a defense export agreement signed between the Israel and Montenegro Ministries of Defense to acquire Elbit Systems-made weapons, including mortar munition systems and training equipment.

As noted by the company, Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, approved the government-to-government (GTG) agreement between the ministries, the third between the countries in recent years.

Director of SIBAT in the Israel Ministry of Defense, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas and Director of Logistics in the Montenegro Ministry of Defence, Col. Vladan Martic, signed the agreement in a ceremony held at the IMoD HQ in Tel Aviv.

As part of the contract, Elbit Systems will supply 120mm mortar munition systems that can be mounted on 4×4 armored vehicles as well as the training of soldiers and officers at the Elbit-IMI Academy in Israel.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

