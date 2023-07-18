Tuesday, July 18, 2023
type here...

Israel’s Elbit Systems to supply long-range weapons to mystery buyer

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Elbit Systems courtesy photo

Israeli defense giant Elbit Systems on Tuesday announced that it was awarded a $150 million contract to supply PULS (Precise and Universal Launching Systems) rocket launchers and a package of precision-guided long-range rockets to an international customer. 

According to a press release from Elbit, the contract will be performed over a period of three years.

As noted by the company, PULS provides a comprehensive and cost-effective solution, that can launch unguided rockets, precision-guided munitions and missiles with an effective range of up to 300km.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“With its unique design, the PULS can also support future growth capabilities such as the ability to launch loitering munitions, including the canister launched configuration of Elbit Systems’ SkyStriker loitering munition,” the release said.

The PULS launcher is fully adaptable to existing wheeled and tracked platforms, enabling a significant reduction in maintenance and training costs.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit System Land: “We are seeing an increased demand for our advanced artillery solutions from militaries looking to increase the effectiveness of their armed forces. This contract provides an additional vote of confidence in Elbit Systems’ PULS rocket artillery solutions.”

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian tank pulled from watery grave in Ukraine

Dylan Malyasov -
The Russian T-72B3 main battle tank was pulled from the Desna River after being found submerged near the village of Shestovytsia in the Chernihiv...

India is ready to sell cruise missiles to Russia

Aviation

Ukrainian forces blow up Russian missile system in huge explosion

Army

Beachgoers didn’t even try to rescue pilot of crashed Su-25

Aviation

Slovenia looks to buy air defense systems from Germany

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog