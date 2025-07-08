Israeli Rooster drone delivered to European special forces

Israeli defense company Robotican has announced the successful delivery of dozens of its ROOSTER hybrid drone systems to European special operations forces, intervention units, and infantry teams.

In a statement, Robotican said the ROOSTER has also secured official NATO registration, underscoring its status as a trusted solution that meets the alliance’s military standards. The company highlighted the system’s adoption by the Israeli Ministry of Defense and Home Front Command, as well as elite units in Europe and the United States, as evidence of its growing role in modern operations.

“The ROOSTER was developed as a strategic response to the growing need for precise intelligence in challenging environments where access is limited and situational awareness is critical,” said Hagai Balshai, CEO of Robotican. “By enabling forces to gather critical data before operational breach, it significantly reduces risk and enhances mission planning.”

The ROOSTER is a compact, hybrid tactical drone designed for complex and confined environments, combining aerial agility with robotic ground mobility. Its unique capability to transition between flying and rolling allows for energy-efficient operations in indoor, subterranean, and GPS-denied spaces.

The system’s protective cage enables it to roll across uneven terrain and access areas conventional drones cannot reach. Equipped with day/night infrared-sensitive cameras, visible and IR illuminators, and swappable payloads—including thermal imagers and hazardous material sensors—the ROOSTER provides forces with versatile tools for tactical reconnaissance, urban search and rescue, hazardous material response, and industrial safety inspections.

Robotican says the system supports robust MESH communications, allowing up to three ROOSTER units to operate together even in environments without external connectivity. With a typical mission duration of 90 minutes and up to five hours in standby mode, the platform offers extended operational flexibility.

Lightweight and rugged, the ROOSTER is designed for rapid deployment. It fits in a tactical backpack and can be operated by a single user, giving small units immediate situational awareness while minimizing exposure.

Company officials emphasized that NATO registration further strengthens the system’s position as a field-proven asset for allied forces. The ROOSTER’s adoption in Europe highlights growing demand for autonomous systems capable of operating in denied or degraded environments where human access is limited and risk levels are high.