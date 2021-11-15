Israeli-made suicide drone to “blows up” Russian T-90 tank

Israeli-based UVision, a defense firm known for lethal loitering systems, has released a new artistic rendering of its HERO family of highly-lethal suicide drone systems.

UVision has released promotional material of HERO’s combat capabilities, including the image of the main battle tank as a target for drone, which resembles the Russian T-90S produced by the UralVagonZavod corporation.

The T-90 is a third-generation Russian main battle tank that entered service in 1993. The tank is a modern variation of the T-72B and incorporates many features found on the T-80U.

According to the company, the HERO family of highly-lethal loitering munition systems has been specially designed to meet the specific requirements of launch from an aerial platform. With low acoustic, visual, radar and thermal signature, and equipped with a substantial warhead to counter high-value and fortified targets, the systems can locate, track and strike hidden or moving objects with extreme accuracy.

Suitable for deployment from multiple aerial platforms, Hero systems feature high-speed transit flight and a modular payload, fitted for a variety of electronic measures as well as explosive ‘kinetic’ charges, making it suitable for use in almost any extended-range attack mission.

“The Hero series of loitering munition systems provides combat forces with unique capabilities for the modern battlefield, providing tactical echelons with lethal capabilities of unprecedented precision, while minimizing sensor-to-shooter cycles and maintaining operational independence,” says Major General (Ret.) Avi Mizrachi, CEO of UVision. “These capabilities are already combat proven by major NATO military forces and others among UVision’s leading operational customers worldwide. The Abraham Accords open up new opportunities for cooperation between UVision and military forces in the UAE region. We plan to introduce our latest, most advanced combat-proven loitering munition systems, which meet the requirements of the region. UVision considers the UAE to be an important market, and we are working to reinforce the new partnership between our countries.”