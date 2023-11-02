Israeli Forces break through Hamas frontline in Gaza

Israeli troops have successfully breached the frontline of Hamas defenses in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. According to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari, the ground operation is proceeding according to plan.

Hagari stated, “Thanks to meticulous planning, precise intelligence, and joint attacks from land, air, and sea, our troops have broken through the Hamas frontline in northern Gaza.”

The IDF reported that ground forces and tanks clashed with Hamas militants in northern Gaza during the night of November 2, resulting in the destruction of dozens of militants.

It is reported that the Golani Infantry Brigade engaged in “prolonged battles” against Hamas terrorists who fired rockets, detonated explosive devices, and hurled grenades at the troops.

The IDF received support from artillery and tank shelling, as well as airstrikes and missile strikes from the naval fleet.

“At the end of the battle, dozens of terrorists were killed,” emphasized the IDF.

This operation is part of a broader effort by Israel to protect its citizens and maintain regional security in the face of escalating hostilities.