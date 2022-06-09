Israeli firm develops next-gen radar which can ‘see’ through walls

Israel-based Camero-Tech company developed a next-generation portable, high-performance imaging system that can ‘see’ through walls.

According to a press release from Camero-Tech, it is launching the Xaver 1000 – the new generation of the company’s product line that offers unprecedented operational capabilities to military forces, law enforcement agencies, Intelligance units, and first responders.

The Xaver 1000 has an AI-based tracking algorithm of live targets and its own 3D ‘Sense-Through-The-Wall’ capability, enabling it to detect and ‘see’ people or static objects behind walls and obstacles. Live objects can be seen in high resolution down to the level of specific body parts. This includes whether an object is sitting, standing or lying down, even after they have been stationary for a long period of time.

The system also enables users to measure the height of objects and decide whether they are adults, children, or animals, resulting in a clear operational advantage and the ability to ‘step into the known’.

Operatable by a single user and ready for use with the push of a button, the Xaver 1000 is optimized for tactical and ISR operations, making this an essential system for military, law enforcement, search and rescue teams and intelligence units operating in various situations, including hostile urban environments and of natural disaster sites.

“The XaverTM 1000 determines the most suitable approach to ensure successful life-saving missions in a variety of operational scenarios, such as hostage rescue situations,” says Amir Beeri, CEO and founder of Camero. “A high-resolution 3D view and other powerful tools of the system provide an exceptional level of situational awareness. Being able to achieve a high level of sensitivity, the Xaver™ 1000 is a true game-changer for special forces and law enforcement teams conducting urban and rural operations that require reliable information regarding hidden live objects.”

The Xaver 1000 is controlled by an embedded 10.1’’ touchscreen display with a simple user interface for intuitive interpretation. The display also features easy menu navigation and integrated data recording and playback for post-mission analysis, training and debriefing. Completely radiation safe, the system meets human exposure international standards.