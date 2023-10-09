Monday, October 9, 2023
Israel strikes targets in southern Lebanon

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo Credit: Israeli Air Force

The Israeli military is reportedly striking targets in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah on Sunday launched guided missiles and artillery shells in the contested Shebaa Farms border area and following the infiltration of several gunmen into northern Israel on Monday.

Early, the Israel Defense Forces said two mortars were launched from Lebanon at northern Israel earlier.

The military says one projectile landed in an open area, causing no injuries, and the other projectile landed short in Lebanon.

A Hezbollah official tells Reuters it had no part in a cross-border raid in which several gunmen were killed by Israeli forces after breaching the ceasefire line.

Meanwhile, an image published by a reporter for the Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar outlet shows a large blast in the area.

Another clip circulating on social media shows a Hezbollah observation post being targeted.

Earlier, the IDF said it was using combat helicopters to carry out strikes in the area, after troops killed several gunmen in Israeli territory near the Lebanon border.

