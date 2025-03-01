Israel pressures US to allow Russian bases in Syria – Reuters

Israel is lobbying the United States to ensure that Syria remains a weak and decentralized state, with the additional goal of allowing Russia to maintain its military bases in the country.

According to a report by Reuters, Israeli officials conveyed their stance in meetings with top U.S. officials in Washington in February, as well as in subsequent discussions with U.S. Congressional representatives in Israel. The key points of the Israeli position were also outlined in a classified white paper circulated among senior U.S. officials, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

One of Israel’s primary concerns, according to officials, is the potential role of Türkiye in Syria. Analysts suggest that Israel fears Turkish intervention could help establish a new Syrian Islamist order, which could serve as a base for Hamas and other militant groups. Aron Lund, a fellow at Century International, noted that Israel is particularly wary of any scenario in which Türkiye assumes a protective role over Islamist forces in Syria.

The U.S. State Department and National Security Council have not provided a response to inquiries regarding these reports. Similarly, Israeli authorities, as well as the foreign ministries of Syria and Türkiye, have not commented on the matter.

It remains unclear whether the Trump administration will take Israel’s recommendations into consideration. The administration has not articulated a clear Syria strategy, leaving uncertainty over the future of U.S. sanctions and whether U.S. military forces in northeastern Syria will remain deployed. Lund characterized the administration’s policy approach as highly pro-Israel, noting that Syria is currently a low priority for Washington, creating a policy void that Israel may seek to influence.