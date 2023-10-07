Saturday, October 7, 2023
Israel launches air strikes on Hamas targets

By Dylan Malyasov
Israel Air Force courtesy photo

The Israeli army has launched massive air strikes on the Gaza Strip after the armed wing of Hamas fired hundreds of rockets from the Palestinian territory.

The Israel Air Force said in a release that their combat aircraft have hit 17 military compounds and four operational command centers belonging to Hamas.

“In the last few hours, dozens of IDF [Israel Defense Forces] fighter jets struck 17 military compounds and 4 operational command centers belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip,” writing in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Air Force also said in a X post that Israeli aircraft targeted a number of terrorists along the Gaza Strip security fence.

Palestinian media confirmed airstrikes and are reporting flames and smoke seen in various locations in the Gaza Strip. There are multiple injuries, some in serious condition, following an Israeli airstrike, the Wafa news agency said.

