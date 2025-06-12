Israel gains formal justification for Iran strike

The United Nations nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors has formally declared Iran in breach of its nuclear non-proliferation obligations for the first time in nearly two decades, fueling concerns about a possible Israeli military response.

“(The board) Finds that Iran’s many failures to uphold its obligations since 2019 to provide the Agency with full and timely cooperation regarding undeclared nuclear material and activities at multiple undeclared locations in Iran … constitutes non-compliance with its obligations under its Safeguards Agreement with the Agency,” the International Atomic Energy Agency board resolution text, seen by Reuters, said.

The decision follows years of growing tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear activities, including accusations of concealing nuclear work at undeclared sites. Diplomats present at the closed-door session described the resolution as a turning point, signaling a shift in the international approach to Iran’s nuclear posture.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Against this backdrop, rumors have intensified that Israel may be preparing to strike Iranian nuclear facilities and associated infrastructure involved in the production of ballistic missiles and drones. Multiple media outlets, citing U.S. defense sources, reported Thursday that Israeli military action could be imminent.

The reports coincided with Washington’s move to evacuate certain civilian personnel from U.S. military bases across the region. Analysts view the move as a precaution against a potential Iranian response to an Israeli attack.

U.S. officials told NBC and CBS that Israel was “moving toward” action and had informed Washington of a possible timeline. Though no final decision has been announced, the rising alert posture suggests preparations are underway.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday that a “friendly” country in the region had warned Tehran about the prospect of an Israeli operation. The official said the current pressure campaign was intended to “influence Tehran to change its position about its nuclear rights” ahead of direct talks with the United States scheduled for Sunday in Oman.

Despite mounting pressure, Tehran has vowed to hold its position. The same official said Iran remains committed to maintaining low-level uranium enrichment, describing it as a sovereign right under international law.

U.S. military forces in the Middle East have reportedly increased force protection measures. Meanwhile, Israel has not publicly commented on the reports but has consistently maintained that it will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons capability.

The IAEA’s decision, coupled with ongoing tensions, has heightened fears of a regional conflict that could disrupt global energy markets and threaten international shipping lanes. Israeli officials have previously warned that diplomatic efforts alone will not stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and that time is running out.

While diplomacy remains on the table, the situation is increasingly volatile. Defense analysts suggest that any Israeli action would likely focus on Iran’s most sensitive facilities, including Fordow and Natanz, both of which are hardened and partially underground.

The coming days may prove decisive, as all sides prepare for high-level diplomatic talks — while also bracing for the possibility that negotiations may collapse into open confrontation.