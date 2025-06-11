U.S. braces for possible Iranian strikes

The United States is preparing for potential strikes from Iran on its military bases in the Middle East, as U.S. diplomatic missions and defense assets brace for what officials describe as rising regional instability.

According to Reuters, the U.S. Embassy in Iraq is preparing for a scheduled evacuation due to mounting security concerns. At the same time, the State Department has authorized the departure of non-essential personnel and dependents from U.S. diplomatic posts in Bahrain and Kuwait.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also approved the voluntary departure of military families from bases across the region, reflecting what Pentagon officials characterize as a “prudent measure” in light of potential unrest and military activity.

Military forces in Iraqi Kurdistan have reportedly been placed on high alert. In Iraq’s Anbar province, American military activity has surged, signaling broader concerns over the operational environment.

A maritime warning issued by the United Kingdom also pointed to heightened risks in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. “Royal Marines have been alerted to increased tensions in the area, which may escalate into military action,” the British advisory noted.

The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and NAVCENT, headquartered at NSA Bahrain, have reportedly entered a higher state of readiness. These units play a central role in maintaining maritime security in the region, including key shipping lanes through the Persian Gulf.

The alert status follows recent warnings from Iran’s senior leadership. Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said, “If nuclear talks collapse and conflict breaks out with the United States, Iran will strike American bases in the region.”

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN reinforced this position, stating, “Threats of ‘overwhelming force’ won’t change facts: Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon, and U.S. militarism only fuels instability.”

The statement added, “CENTCOM’s legacy of fueling regional instability, through arming aggressors and enabling Israeli crimes, strips it of any credibility to speak on peace or non-proliferation. Diplomacy—not militarism—is the only path forward.”

Adding to the sense of urgency, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration diverted 20,000 anti-drone missiles originally intended for Ukraine to American forces in the Middle East. The comment came during an interview with ABC News published on June 8.