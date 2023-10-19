Israel deploys submarines amid rising tensions with Iran

The Israeli Defense Forces reportedly deployed its submarine fleet across the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran and Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

Doron Kadosh, a journalist associated with Galei Tzakhal, has reported that Israel has initiated the deployment of its submarine fleet across the Middle East as part of its preparation for potential combat scenarios, particularly in response to the mounting concerns related to Iran and Hezbollah.

The deployment of Israel’s submarine fleet comes at a time when the security dynamics in the Middle East are increasingly complex.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In the volatile landscape of the Middle East, the Shia armed group Hezbollah in Lebanon has repeatedly emphasized its robust security coordination with Iran. This partnership raises concerns, particularly given the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and Hezbollah’s dual role as both a political party and a designated terrorist organization by the U.S.

Hezbollah’s influence in the region extends beyond Lebanon, with security coordination involving various Palestinian Islamist groups. This dynamic further complicates the already intricate geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The Israeli submarine fleet serves as a critical component of the country’s military capabilities. These submarines provide Israel with a potent and versatile tool for safeguarding its national security interests in both defensive and offensive capacities.

As tensions rise in the region, the presence of Israel’s submarines across the Middle East serves as a clear signal of the country’s commitment to maintaining a strong deterrent posture. These submarines, armed with advanced naval technologies and guided missile capabilities, are instrumental in bolstering Israel’s strategic advantage.