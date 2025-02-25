Iran showcases Russian-made Spartak in military drills

A Russian-manufactured AMN-590951 “Spartak” armored vehicle has been spotted during military exercises conducted by a unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces.

The AMN-590951 “Spartak”, best known as VPK Ural, is a modern Russian armored vehicle designed for troop transport and reconnaissance missions. It features enhanced mine and ballistic protection, making it suitable for various combat environments.

The vehicle is commonly used by Russian military and security forces, but its presence in Iran suggests possible military collaboration between the two countries.

Iran has increasingly sought to modernize its military capabilities amid regional tensions and ongoing sanctions. The use of Russian-manufactured equipment in IRGC training exercises indicates a potential shift in Iran’s defense procurement strategy, relying on Moscow for advanced ground combat vehicles.

While there has been no official confirmation from Iranian or Russian authorities regarding the transfer or sale of Spartak vehicles to Iran, their deployment in military drills highlights growing military ties between Tehran and Moscow. The development comes as both nations deepen their defense relations in response to geopolitical challenges and mutual strategic interests.