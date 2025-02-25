type here...

Iran showcases Russian-made Spartak in military drills

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Captures via Telegram

A Russian-manufactured AMN-590951 “Spartak” armored vehicle has been spotted during military exercises conducted by a unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces.

The AMN-590951 “Spartak”, best known as VPK Ural, is a modern Russian armored vehicle designed for troop transport and reconnaissance missions. It features enhanced mine and ballistic protection, making it suitable for various combat environments.

The vehicle is commonly used by Russian military and security forces, but its presence in Iran suggests possible military collaboration between the two countries.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Iran has increasingly sought to modernize its military capabilities amid regional tensions and ongoing sanctions. The use of Russian-manufactured equipment in IRGC training exercises indicates a potential shift in Iran’s defense procurement strategy, relying on Moscow for advanced ground combat vehicles.

File photo of a Russian AMN-590951vehicle by Yevheniy Vaskevych

While there has been no official confirmation from Iranian or Russian authorities regarding the transfer or sale of Spartak vehicles to Iran, their deployment in military drills highlights growing military ties between Tehran and Moscow. The development comes as both nations deepen their defense relations in response to geopolitical challenges and mutual strategic interests.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine hits Russian bomber bases with drone swarm

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukraine has launched what appears to be its largest drone-based operation to date, striking two key Russian air bases that house strategic bombers used...

Updated: Explosions reported at Russian nuclear sub base

Maritime Security

New tanks for Libya, old trucks for Russian troops

Army

Ukraine details drone strike on Russian strategic bombers

Aviation

India confirms fighter jet losses in clash with Pakistan

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.