Improved armor doesn’t work on Russian tanks

The 15th day of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine has shown that bizarre-looking ad-hoc cage armor fitted on the modern Russian main battle tanks clearly did not work the way that they intended it to.

Ukrainian Soldiers successfully destroyed dozen Russian T-72B3 main battle tanks which were fitted with raised mesh screens above their turrets.

Russian tanks proved to be absolutely unprepared for attacks by US-made Javelin complexes, NLAW anti-tank systems and Bayraktar TB2 drones developed in Turkey.

These screens appear were be designed to defeat top-attack weapons by detonating high-explosive anti-tank warheads before they contact a tank’s turret roof, but in real battles, they turned out to be just an extra load that these tanks unmasked.



Among the Ukrainian military, this type of armor received the comic name “Barbecue” because of its bizarre shape.

On top of that, visually confirmed losses of the Russian main battle tanks now exceed 160 combat vehicles during its invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the Ukrainian General Staff said that since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian army has destroyed 355 Russian-owned main battle tanks.