type here...

Images emerge of strike on Russian helicopters in Belgorod

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian social media channels have circulated images reportedly showing the aftermath of a U.S.-supplied HIMARS strike on Russian military helicopters stationed in the Belgorod region on March 24.

The footage, posted days after the attack, reveals visible damage to at least two helicopters — a Mi-28NM and a Mi-8AMTSh — operated by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

According to open-source imagery analysis, the Mi-8AMTSh transport and assault helicopter sustained the most severe damage. A missile appears to have detonated directly beneath its troop compartment, causing heavy structural impact. The Mi-28NM, an upgraded attack variant of the Soviet-era design, shows less visible external damage but reportedly suffered internal system degradation due to the strike.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The damage is believed to have been inflicted by the M30A2 variant of the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), which carries a warhead filled with tungsten steel balls. These submunitions are optimized to penetrate lightly armored equipment and exposed systems — a match for helicopters parked in open-air revetments.

Initial reports misidentified the damaged Mi-28 as a Ka-52, another Russian attack helicopter that has suffered repeated combat losses in Ukraine. However, updated footage and visual confirmation have since clarified the aircraft types involved in the Belgorod incident.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not issued an official statement regarding the strike or acknowledged the damage. There are no confirmed reports of casualties.

The Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has become a frequent target for cross-border strikes and sabotage activity throughout the war. While Russia has reinforced the area with additional air defense systems, the ability of Ukrainian forces to strike airfields and rear-area logistics hubs with HIMARS continues to challenge Russian force protection efforts.

As of now, there has been no independent verification of the operational status of the damaged helicopters. The extent of the damage suggests that at least one airframe may be beyond field repair.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Chinese bomber spotted carrying KD-21 ballistic missiles

Dylan Malyasov -
New imagery from a Chinese military exercise has revealed what appears to be the first confirmed sighting of a KD-21 air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM)...

Russia launches Shahed drone with wooden warhead

Aviation

US-made Flyer 72 tactical vehicle spotted In Ukraine

Army

US Marines launch first attack drone unit

Maritime Security

Boeing tapped to continue work on new US Army air defense system

Army

Mayman VTOL drone shows full autonomy in field test

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.