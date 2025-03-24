Ukraine strikes deep inside Russia, destroys four helicopters

In a rare cross-border strike, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, in coordination with the Main Directorate of Intelligence and Rocket and Artillery Forces, successfully destroyed four Russian helicopters in Belgorod region, according to an official statement.

The strike eliminated two Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters and two Mi-8 Hip transport helicopters. Ukrainian forces carried out the operation using GMLRS M30A2 precision-guided rockets with tungsten ball warheads, reportedly launched from HIMARS platforms.

CORRECTION: Story was corrected on April 02 to note that the footage, posted days after the attack, reveals visible damage to Mi-28NM and Mi-8AMTSh helicopters.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Russian aircraft were stationed at what Ukrainian officials described as a concealed “jump site” — a makeshift forward base set up for rapid helicopter deployment or surprise assaults on Ukrainian positions.

“In another coordinated strike, the enemy’s illusion of safety deep behind the front lines was shattered,” Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces said in a statement. “Once again, we have shown that nothing is out of reach for our units. The work continues.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZTl7k0OvjI&t=40s

The strike reportedly took place in recent days and was captured on drone video, which shows precision strikes hitting the parked helicopters. Ukrainian forces emphasized that the location was carefully surveilled and targeted in a deliberate effort to disrupt Russian rotary-wing operations near the border.

The use of GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) munitions — known for their accuracy and destructive payload — underscores Ukraine’s continuing reliance on advanced Western-provided artillery to reach strategic targets behind Russian lines.

As of now, Russian authorities have not confirmed the loss of aircraft in the Belgorod region.