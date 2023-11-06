Israel reveals critical logistical operations in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has recently released new footage showcasing the intricate and vital logistical operations taking place in the Gaza Strip.

The new footage captures the relentless efforts of dozens of trucks, laden with ammunition, shells, mortars, and other war materiel, as they navigate the challenging terrain to reach the frontlines. The footage shows the sheer volume of supplies needed to support the IDF’s operations in the region.

Lieutenant Colonel Chaim Malki, the head of logistics, sheds light on the incredible work they do, saying, “This is achieved through daily logistic operations that provide a continuous supply of fuel, ammunition, and equipment to our forces.”

Amidst the war-torn landscape, the logistics forces have been tirelessly supplying the troops with the essentials they need. Since the outbreak of hostilities, the logistics units have managed to deliver around 30,000 sleeping bags, 16,000 helmets, 46,000 grenades, and 35,000 body armor plates to the frontlines. But their responsibilities extend beyond combat gear.

The logistical units have also provided sustenance to the soldiers, delivering 4,240,000 field rations, 853,000 combat meals, 2,127,000 water bottles, and 870,000 snacks to keep the troops fueled and ready for action.

This massive logistical effort ensures the IDF’s readiness and capacity to operate effectively.