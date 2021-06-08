Airbus wins $119M deal to support U.S. Army UH-72 helicopter

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense Inc., part of Airbus Group, received an additional $119,8 million to continue logistics support services for the UH-72 Lakota helicopter, the Defense Department announced this week.

The deal, which was a modification to a previous contract, covered work in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Lakota is a twin-engine helicopter with a single, four-bladed rotor designed to take on a range of missions, from general support and medical evacuations to personnel recovery and counter-narcotics operations. It is a version of the technologically-advanced and operationally-proven H145 family multi-mission helicopter.

The helicopter can be configured with two NATO standard litters, passenger seating for a medical attendant and a crew chief.

The UH-72 is equipped with modern communication and navigation avionics. It includes a 3-axis autopilot and single pilot Instrument Flight Rules capability. The cockpit is compatible with night vision devices. In addition to the MEDEVAC configuration, the UH-72A is also being fielded in a VIP, ARNG Security & Support (S&S) and Combined Training Center (CTC) configurations.