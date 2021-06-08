Airbus wins $119M deal to support U.S. Army UH-72 helicopter

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense Inc., part of Airbus Group, received an additional $119,8 million to continue logistics support services for the UH-72 Lakota helicopter, the Defense Department announced this week.
The deal, which was a modification to a previous contract, covered work in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022.
U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.
The Lakota is a twin-engine helicopter with a single, four-bladed rotor designed to take on a range of missions, from general support and medical evacuations to personnel recovery and counter-narcotics operations. It is a version of the technologically-advanced and operationally-proven H145 family multi-mission helicopter.
The helicopter can be configured with two NATO standard litters, passenger seating for a medical attendant and a crew chief.
The UH-72 is equipped with modern communication and navigation avionics. It includes a 3-axis autopilot and single pilot Instrument Flight Rules capability. The cockpit is compatible with night vision devices. In addition to the MEDEVAC configuration, the UH-72A is also being fielded in a VIP, ARNG Security & Support (S&S) and Combined Training Center (CTC) configurations.