New French Navy’s H160 helicopter starts flight tests

The first H160 helicopter for the French Navy has started its flight tests, according to Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.

“The first H160 out of six helicopters for the Marine Nationale [French Navy] has started its flight tests ahead of entry into service for demanding SAR missions later this year,” said Bruno Even.

Also, he noted that it is an important step for the interim fleet and for the partnership between Airbus Helicopters, Babcock, and Safran Helicopter Engines.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Scramble.nl reported Monday that this H160, serial 008 and test registration F-WWOA, is the first of four helicopters supplied under a contract awarded to Airbus Helicopters, Babcock and Safran Helicopter Engines on 31 January 2020.

As noted by the company, the first of a new generation of helicopter, the EASA-certified H160 benefits from a low cost of operations and optimized flight safety. With its light maintenance plan aligned between engine and aircraft, the H160 optimizes operating costs and offers a new standard in availability.

The H160, as a next generation medium twin engine aircraft, powered by Arrano engines, is modular by design in order to address missions ranging from offshore transportation, private and business aviation, emergency medical services, and public services.