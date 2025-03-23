HIMARS launches next-gen missile in US Army test

The U.S. Army has announced a new successful test of its next-generation Precision Strike Missile (PrSM).

The flight test, conducted on March 19 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, demonstrated the missile’s extended range performance when launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS.

According to the Army, the missile traveled over the Pacific Ocean and completed the flight with nominal performance across all parameters. The test validated the system’s trajectory stability and range expectations.

In a statement, the service said the test “demonstrated PrSM’s contribution to the enhancement of Army long range precision fires capabilities.” The PrSM is designed to deliver key advantages to battlefield commanders by striking targets at extended distances with improved accuracy.

The missile is part of the Army’s broader push toward modernization under the concept of Joint All-Domain Operations, which integrates capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. As noted by the service, PrSM Increment 1 is intended to replace the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), bringing expanded range and lethality to field artillery units.

The missile’s modular design supports future upgrades, allowing it to adapt to evolving mission requirements. The Army has prioritized the PrSM program as a critical tool for countering peer adversaries and providing operational flexibility in contested environments.

The Army said the March 19 test adds to a “string of successes” as the program moves toward full operational deployment.

With the Pentagon focusing on long-range precision capabilities to deter threats in the Indo-Pacific and other regions, the PrSM is expected to play a central role in future U.S. Army artillery operations.