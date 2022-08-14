Highland Systems develops futuristic submarine

UAE-based startup Highland Systems has developed a futuristic submarine powered by electricity, looking more like a spacecraft than an actual vessel.

Inspired by giant manta rays and aerospace, the Kronos, with its unique hull design, is designed as a silent troop transport and also a weapons carrier.

As noted by the company, the Kronos submarine delivers high performance, outstanding efficiency and significantly reduces energy costs when submerged. It can comfortably accommodate 10 passengers and is suitable for commercial, rescue and combat operations.

“The submarine features an innovative hull design which significantly reduces fuel consumption, increases maximum speed, and provides superior stability,” the news release says.

The 30-foot vessel will have a carrying capacity up to 3000kg. The full load displacement of the vessel will be 10000kg, while the craft can accommodate one crew member and 10 commandos. Top speed underwater is of 27 knots, with a cruising speed of 16 knots.

In addition to this, the submarine can be equipped with six mini-torpedoes capable of striking enemy ships and port bases.

“This brings a whole new concept into the production of submarines across the world,” the company said.